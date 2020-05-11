Forum: Reopening of Mustafa Centre a cause for concern

The announcement of the reopening of Mustafa Centre seems incongruous with the warning from the World Health Organisation against a rush to end lockdowns (WHO warns against rushed end to lockdowns, May 8).

Despite additional safety measures at the mall in Little India, the public was not deterred from visiting its premises, forming a long queue.

The mall had been identified as a Covid-19 cluster a month earlier, and I am concerned about the decision to open it despite the large number of cases here every day.

Essentially, one comes to appreciate that even with all the safety measures adopted, there are layers of complexity surrounding the virus crisis.

The average daily number of unlinked cases in the community has dropped, but I hope Singapore will not become complacent.

Richard Thong Kok Mun