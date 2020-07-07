Forum: Reopening cinemas may create clusters

It is disconcerting to learn that cinemas can reopen from next week (Cinemas can reopen from July 13, with safety precautions, July 4).

I don't want to put a damper on the gradual reopening. However, even though there will be safeguards in place prior to reopening, asymptomatic cinemagoers who are infected with the coronavirus may pass it on to other patrons while indulging in food and drink in an enclosed air-conditioned environment.

Patrons will pull down or remove their masks altogether while consuming food and drink. Some may chat with their companions or laugh while their masks are off.

Unless food and drink are banned inside all cinema halls and all patrons are required to wear a mask at all times, I think we should seriously reconsider reopening cinemas at this time.

The number of cases in the community has already increased since the beginning of phase two. Surely we don't want to create new clusters which could have been prevented.

Damian Ng Swee Beng