Forum: Reopen bank branches to serve elderly customers

Due to the current pandemic, many POSB branches are closed. But as many seniors do not know how to use ATMs, they have been unable to access bank services from the start of the circuit breaker until now.

If shopping and dining are now allowed, I cannot understand why POSB, a community bank, has not reopened many of its heartland branches. I have seen elderly customers, some who appear to have difficulty walking, travel to the POSB branch in Tanjong Pagar Plaza only to find it closed.

I appeal to POSB to help its elderly customers and open all of its branches for at least one day a week, with priority given to those above 60 years old.

Paul Wee Kian Nghee