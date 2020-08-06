Forum: Relook scale of Tuas Port project

I fully agree with The Straits Times' editorial that "amid the sweeping changes to the external environment brought on by the coronavirus pandemic", it will be a challenge to maintain the status of the two key hubs of Changi Airport and the sea port (Keeping hub status will be a challenge, Aug 4).

A decision has already been made by the authorities to postpone the construction of Terminal 5 for at least two years.

What about the Tuas Port?

Its construction was premised on world commerce expanding every year. I now wonder if things will work out as planned. The International Monetary Fund has declared this the worst recession since the Great Depression, and recovery will take a long time.

I think it is necessary to recalibrate the construction of this port by perhaps slowing it down by a few years or even scaling the project down.

If the envisioned growth in world shipping were not to materialise as projected by the time the port is fully operational in 2040, resources will not be utilised correctly.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip