Forum: Relevant information provided to agency for verification

We thank Ms Ong Soh Ching for her views (Agency shouldn't have access to employer's personal data, June 22).

Ms Ong had suggested that since the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is able to assess if an employer meets the criteria to employ a foreign domestic worker (FDW), her employment agency (EA) need not be shown the data of her family members.

All relevant information to process an application needs to be populated in the application form.

This allows the EA to verify with the employer that the information is accurate and up-to-date before it is submitted to MOM.

The information would include details of the employer's household and family members, as they are relevant to determine if the household qualifies for FDW levy concession.

Employers who prefer their EA not to have such information could use the work pass system which enables them to self-transact. More than 23,000 FDW work permits were applied for directly by employers last year.

Phua Boon Leng

Director, Customer System and Experience

Ministry of Manpower