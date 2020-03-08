Forum: Reform grade-obsessed education system to boost fertility rate

Singapore's fertility rate fell to 1.14 in 2018. Several factors have been pinpointed, including a lack of work-life balance, an inflexible working environment for new parents, high costs of living and child-rearing, as well as a lack of good childcare facilities.

However, based on personal experience and the testimony of close friends and colleagues, I believe the main cause is the country's highly competitive education system, which has spawned a multimillion-dollar tuition industry.

After all, the country's near-universal home ownership and excellent Central Provident Fund and Medisave systems should be conducive factors to having more children.

As more and more children are subjected to the tuition industry's intensive hothousing, the expectations and standards of the regular school system at every level also rise.

The increased stress deters couples from wanting more children, as they now feel compelled to focus all their efforts and resources on the education of their existing children, which in turn spurs further growth of the tuition industry. Hence, a vicious circle develops.

Where will this lead us? Will it produce a nation of geniuses who can readily contribute to a vibrant economy?

On the contrary, this will probably hasten our decline into a super-aged society with mediocre economic growth and an over-supply of university graduates with limited employment opportunities and stagnant wages.

Just look at what is happening in Japan and South Korea, which have very similar competitive education systems and well-developed tuition industries.

Economic success in the 21st century requires the population to develop entrepreneurial skills, work passion, initiative, creativity and the capacity to see far ahead and seize new opportunities in a rapidly changing world.

This is not best served by our current exam-centred and grade-obsessed education system.

Alexis Heng Boon Chin (Dr)