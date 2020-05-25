Forum: Reduce waste in National Day celebrations

Organising a major event like our National Day Parade is a mammoth task, and the organisers must be commended for all the creative thought they have put in.

However, I suggest that we make an effort each year to reduce single-use waste to as little as possible. This is particularly when it comes to the production and distribution of the funpacks. Instead of wasteful prints and souvenirs, in the light of the catastrophic Covid-19 pandemic, offer electronic vouchers worth the equivalent of what was budgeted for each funpack, with each recipient having the option to donate his voucher to needy families.

This generates no unnecessary waste and allows for a meaningful nationwide charitable activity.

Also, encourage residents to produce and post on social media their own creative displays, made using recycled materials, celebrating National Day.

I think this would promote active participation by Singaporeans.

Crosby Ong