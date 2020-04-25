Forum: Reconsider decision to close stores that sell drinks and cake

I'm concerned about the closing of some food and beverage manufacturers and outlets that are no longer classified as essential services.

While it is true that confectionery and beverages do not fulfil the basic needs of Singaporeans, the authorities should not overlook the intangible effects.

The implementation of circuit breaker measures has already brought misery and worry to many. Understanding the importance of eradicating the virus, most have been trying their best to heed the Government's call to practise all forms of preventive measures.

In the process, the morale in Singapore has been dropping.

Beverages and confectionery induce positive feelings which will go a long way towards cheering people up. Moreover, such outlets are mostly not worker-intensive.

I am sure shift teams, hygienic practices and social distancing are implemented in the manufacturing of these items to mitigate any possible Covid-19 infection.

I hope the authorities will reconsider this decision.

Thong Kok Wah