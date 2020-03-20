Forum: Recognising those integral to Singapore's hawker culture

We thank Mr Dennis Ang Bak Hwee for his suggestion (Create Hawker Hall of Fame, March 11).

Hawkers are integral to the safeguarding and transmission of Singapore's hawker culture, and we agree with Mr Ang on giving recognition to our hawker community and have been working at this.

One example would be the Hawkers' Seminar we held last September, during which 27 hawkers received awards for their contributions.

Among them were:

Veteran hawkers who have contributed their time to pass on their culinary practices to participants of the National Environment Agency's (NEA) Hawker Fare Series.

New hawkers who have successfully joined the trade after taking part in programmes such as NEA's Incubation Stall Programme.

Hawkers' associations which supported the implementation of centre-level productivity moves.

The seminar also served as a platform for hawkers to meet and exchange ideas, and contribute to ongoing efforts to sustain the trade.

There are other awards that pay tribute to our hawkers and hawker food such as the City Hawker Food Hunt and Singapore Food Masters.

Since the announcement of our intention to nominate our hawker culture in Singapore for Unesco's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, we have seen numerous efforts by community groups and individuals to show their support for our hawkers.

There is an Instagram page specially dedicated to our hawker culture, @SGHawkerCulture, and to date, we have seen more than 11,000 social media posts from Singaporeans showing their love and appreciation for our hawkers, hawker fare and hawker culture.

We are always happy to hear from members of the public, including Mr Ang, as it shows how important our hawkers and hawker culture are to Singaporeans.

As we await the results of the nomination which will be out in December, we hope that Singaporeans will continue to give our hawkers the respect and appreciation they deserve, especially during this challenging period of Covid-19.

Their tireless efforts have allowed us to continue to enjoy our favourite hawker food. A simple #ThankYouHawkers the next time you meet your favourite hawker can make a difference to their day.

Yeo Hiang Meng

President

Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore

Andrew Low

Director (Hawker Centres Division)

National Environment Agency

Yeo Kirk Siang

Director (Heritage Research and Assessment)

National Heritage Board