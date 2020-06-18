Forum: Raise recruitment standard in Singapore

The standard of recruitment in Singapore still has much to improve. If companies want to employ better talent, they will need to improve the employee experience, starting with the recruitment process.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in Parliament there is no rule requiring job seekers to comply with requests for their last drawn salary, nor can employers insist on it (Firms warned against disguising retrenchments, June 5). That practice is one of the many glaring issues in how we do recruitment today.

There are many good reasons to ask for the last drawn salary, such as to get a sense of the candidate's market value in his previous role and to ensure that there is internal parity. But many employers still use it solely to determine their salary offer to the candidate, ignoring the fact that it should be pegged to the candidate's potential and his ability to contribute in the role.

Candidates often end up receiving salary offers that are way below expectation, despite clearly indicating their salary expectations upfront in their applications. Does it mean, then, that the employers are not competent enough to find the right fit, or that they are acting in bad faith trying to undermine the value of the applicant? Either way, such practices sour a candidate's experience.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung has also said that employers should look beyond educational qualifications when hiring (Minister: Skills are something that activate your knowledge, Feb 26, 2018). But requests for academic transcripts and certificates are still prevalent today, even in public service.

It must be acknowledged that the human resources (HR) landscape can be very diverse, making it difficult to drive change across the industry. Organisations differ greatly in their operational nature and environment, so HR practitioners tend to adopt divergent HR philosophies and practices.

Organisations such as the Institute for Human Resource Professionals help to standardise and professionalise the industry, but their efforts are not enough. Our recruitment standard has to meet the new demands of the post-Covid-19 global economy, and it requires all employers to consciously update how recruitment is done today.

Teo Chian Chye