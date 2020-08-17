Forum: Raise household visitor limit for family members

The current rule allowing only up to five visitors at a time in a household means that it is not possible for a family with six or more members to gather at the same time, or for grandparents to meet all their grandchildren.

We should ease the restriction on the number of family members allowed to visit a household and allow six or seven instead.

This would allow grandparents to meet more of the family instead of selected members.

This suggestion is only for family gatherings. The limit on gatherings of friends should remain at five.

See Kek Hua