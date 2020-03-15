Forum: Put those in self-quarantine under constant surveillance

I question the effectiveness of the self-quarantine procedures practised by those who are informed that they are linked to a cluster of infected people and are themselves possibly infected (Crack down on sick people who refuse to stay home, by Mr Lim Teck Koon, March 11).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said that these people are closely monitored. But how are they monitored?

I know of someone who was linked to the Safra Jurong cluster and was instructed by MOH to self quarantine. This person did not do so. He travelled on the MRT and other public transport after being informed. Looking at this person, I can't help but think that he is probably not the only one doing this. It takes only one infected person with irresponsible behaviour to spread Covid-19.

This is a community problem.

How will MOH handle these people? Random checks do not appear to be working. This person left the house after a random check.

MOH needs to step up measures now in view of the increased number of infected people and take stiffer action against these people. MOH should consider 24-hour surveillance.

Teng Soo Ling