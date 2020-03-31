Forum: Put in place random testing for coronavirus

Presently, those who display respiratory symptoms are tested for the coronavirus if they have travelled overseas, are front-line medical staff, have had close contact with confirmed cases, or have pneumonia or a combination of symptoms.

This strategy of testing higher-risk individuals complemented by rigorous contact tracing is effective in the context of insufficient medical resources and on the assumption that there is no widespread community transmission.

But the persistence of new cases without recent travel to affected countries or links to previous cases points to community transmission of Covid-19 in Singapore. And this is something that the present testing and contact tracing regime is ill placed to root out.

First, it is possible that many Singaporeans do not visit a doctor over mild respiratory symptoms, such as a cough and runny nose.

Second, the five-day sick leave given to patients with mild symptoms is long and there is harsh punishment for those who leave their homes during the leave. These would deter some from even seeking medical attention in the first place.

Last, one may not want to be tested because he does not wish to be holed up in a hospital for weeks, or even because he wishes to avoid taking up a hospital bed when someone else may need it more.

With such cases, the true rate of infection is likely to be significantly higher.

Short of a full lockdown, we cannot, in practice, expect all Singaporeans with mild symptoms to confine themselves at home.

Even with social distancing measures in place, it does not take much errant behaviour to severely limit their effectiveness.

To more thoroughly root out the coronavirus from the community, it is perhaps time to consider implementing random testing, either of those who present mild symptoms or, better still, of the general population.

This strategy complements contact tracing and containment measures, and has been implemented by Iceland and will soon be implemented by Norway.

Doing so will also give policymakers a better picture of the true rate of infection, including the incidence of asymptomatic carriers, and thus better inform their policymaking.

Singapore has already put in place border control measures. Random testing will give us a good chance of containing the coronavirus spread sooner with less disruption than a full lockdown.

Fong Cheng Hung