Forum: Put customers at centre of service delivery

There have been a few Forum letters recently which touched on customer service experience, and I agree with the points raised (Empower staff to function efficiently, by Mr Jeffrey Law Lee Beng, Sept 7; Simpler refund process needed at FairPrice stores, by Ms Amanda Ruiqing Flynn, Sept 4; and Simplify application process for financial aid, by Ms Nurin Nazurah Saifudin, Aug 13).

Such encounters illustrate a need to design a highly customer-centric service process in many stores in Singapore. They show that we are still lagging behind in terms of customer service experience, which is key to retaining customers.

The issues the letters raised were similar - a disconnect in service as a result of red tape, processes and standard operating procedures, poor help from assistants, or barriers when attempting to get a refund.

When I was in Australia, I saw how service staff there took pride in ensuring they provided the best customer service experience.

Here in Singapore, amid work-from-home arrangements as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we can still find instances of a lack of customer-centric culture in service delivery.

Take the example of Mr Ong Kok Lam, who requested that NTUC mail its 50th anniversary commemorative shareholder vouchers to his home as he wanted to avoid going out to collect them amid the pandemic (NTUC should send shareholder vouchers by mail, Aug 31). His request was declined, with NTUC suggesting that he authorise a third party to collect the vouchers on his behalf.

Everyone has a part to play in curbing the spread of Covid-19 and Mr Ong's request was reasonable.

We can certainly do more to improve our service standards.

Gerald Ong