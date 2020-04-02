Forum: Push from Govt, banks needed for e-payments to take off

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed all of us to thoroughly sanitise everything everywhere and minimise all manner of contact, and it is time to look at the use of cash. Just imagine all the hands that would have touched that note or coin.

At my neighbourhood market, I tried to encourage some stallholders to accept e-payment without much success. Many small shops and stalls at hawker centres and markets will accept only cash payment.

I'm aware of past efforts, but from the looks of it, there has been limited success.

I realise that such a move requires a stronger push from the Government and support from the banks. With strong leadership and guidance, the current situation may well be the catalyst for the demise of potentially pathogen-carrying cash.

Adelyn Poh