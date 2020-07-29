Forum: Publisher must explain how racial undertones in book passed through editing process

Marshall Cavendish Education, in its apology to readers over Chinese-language children's book Who Wins?, said it publishes books that "cater to an all-inclusive society" (Publisher recalls children's book deemed 'racist', July 22).

I question the sincerity of its apology.

Books are not published overnight. They go through many stages of the editing process before going to print.

In this case, there was not only the editors but also an illustrator. Did none of them notice the racial undertones in the story?

Marshall Cavendish needs to explain how the problem passed through the editing process.

If there is no explanation, the editors, illustrator and the author would be complicit in the allegedly racist message in the book.

Marshall Cavendish and the author should be taken to task.

Shamsudin A. Kadir