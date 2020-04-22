Forum: Publicity around donations will spur others to donate too

The tycoons and the rich in Singapore should not think that they are showboating with their donations (Are S'pore tycoons extending a helping hand?, April 19).

Singaporeans already know about their riches, about who's on Forbes' Singapore's 50 Richest List and about their significant real estate investments.

If generous donations made by the rich are publicised, not only do the donations themselves help, but the positive news also galvanises everyone else to do the same. There are many generous spirits around - just refer to the help given to the family of three living in a one-room flat whose story was reported in The Straits Times (Struggling family gets over $10k in donations but giving $5k to ST pocket money fund, April 18).

The bottom line is that every dollar given to charity and other worthy causes helps. We do not need to second-guess the donor's intent, as long as he delivers on his pledges. It does not really matter to the recipient, as the contribution can mean a hungry child getting a meal or a family gaining a roof over their heads.

Singaporeans have been taught the traditional values of modesty, integrity and trust. I believe the intent of these teachings is intact but the circumstances have changed significantly and need to be revised.

On the matter of modesty, I now subscribe to this quote from the character Timo Cruz in the movie Coach Carter: "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us. Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won't feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine as children do. It's not just in some of us; it is in everyone.

"And as we let our own lights shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others."

Tan Gibson