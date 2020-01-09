Forum: Public welcome to view colonial flags

We refer to the Forum letter by Mr Gerard Ong (Colonial flags should be displayed publicly, Jan 7).

The flags are currently displayed at the conserved former Tanglin Barracks (where they were last raised in 1942) that happens to be within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' compound.

We agree with Mr Ong that "these flags belong to Singapore and all who have a shared history of its past.

"They will also serve to remind future generations to never take the security of Singapore for granted".

Anyone who wishes to view these flags are welcome to do so.

They may make an appointment by contacting us at mfa@mfa.gov.sg

Teo Lay Cheng

Director

Strategic Communications

Ministry of Foreign Affairs