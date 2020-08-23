Forum: Public service messaging on sex abuse has to change

I would like to call for a review of the language used in posters put up around Singapore that say "don't be silent, report if you are molested".

Such messaging places the onus of reporting molestation or sexual assault entirely on the victim.

We all know that victim blaming is a problem. Such behaviour by society is just one of the many reasons victims do not speak up or seek help.

Often, victims have been judged more harshly even by the well-meaning, with some questioning the victim's own responsibility or behaviour that they think could have contributed to the crime.

Language is important, and how we discuss assault has to change. So, instead of focusing on the silence of victims, we should switch to addressing the assaulter or molester directly.

We should also angle the messaging on people who might have noticed anything untoward, to come forward and support the victims, by reporting, by checking, by not staying silent.

Sexual assault is a complicated and difficult situation to be in and not by any victim's choice.

Why then do they have to answer to and justify themselves to the public?

To make matters worse, the perpetrators are often not given even half the same kind of scrutiny or put under the spotlight as much as victims.

Instead of asking victims to speak up, why not say instead: Molesting someone is a crime. If you molest someone, you will be caned, fined and/or imprisoned.

Chen Jia Ying