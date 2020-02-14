Forum: Public must practise good toilet hygiene habits

We can understand why Hong Kongers would worry about a cluster outbreak of Covid-19 in high-rise buildings, suspecting transmission through the sewage system (Fears of virus cluster ease as 5 from HK housing block test negative, Feb 12).

Hundreds of cases at Amoy Gardens during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) epidemic also worried Singaporeans.

We need not fear. Our sewage systems are well maintained, and our sanitary systems are sound.

My concern is not what happens underground but what happens in the toilets.

In some public places, one can smell the stench from the toilets way before entering. In other public toilets, the floors are wet, the toilet bowls are soiled even though the flush system is working well, and the sinks are dirty.

The cleaners are doing their best and even more during these times. But are we stepping up our personal toilet hygiene habits?

Covid-19 is transmitted through droplets. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we must keep our public toilets clean and dry.

Owners of buildings should intensify the cleaning and sanitation of toilets. But the public must also practise good toilet hygiene habits.

When using the toilet, do not squat with your feet on the toilet bowl. Flush with the toilet bowl lid down. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the toilet. Dry your hands thoroughly and do not splash water on the floor.

Throw used tissues and paper towels into the bin. Leave the sinks free of rubbish and dirt.

Beat the virus with good personal hygiene.

Edward D'Silva

Chairman

Public Hygiene Council