Forum: PUB working with town council on water quality incident

We thank Mr Phua Chin Teck for his feedback (Review impact of mosquito control operations on water supply, Jan 28).

Following the incident at Block 635 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, the PUB directed Ang Mo Kio Town Council to rectify the block's water tank piping system.

The PUB has also sent out a circular to all town councils and building owners, to remind them to exercise precaution during fogging and oiling, such as avoiding fogging near water tanks, and properly sealing or covering all water tank openings, overflow pipes and drain outlets, to ensure that these actions do not affect the quality of water in the tanks.

Before carrying out fogging and oiling operations, pest control operators must also inform managing agents, town councils or owners of premises.

Circulars on the proper maintenance of water service installations, including water tanks, are sent to the relevant parties twice a year.

The PUB treats water safety seriously, to ensure a safe and reliable water supply to all users.

We will continue to carry out regular spot checks on water storage tanks, and will not hesitate to take punitive action against those who contravene any of the maintenance and security requirements for water tanks in their premises.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has guidelines on proper mosquito control measures for owners of premises, town councils and the pest control industry.

Information on the scope of work for mosquito control at different types of premises can be found on the NEA website.

Owners of premises and pest control operators are required to follow the NEA guidelines.

Ridzuan Ismail

Director

Water Supply (Network)

PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency

Tony Teo

Director

Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency