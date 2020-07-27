Forum: PUB staff must follow Covid-19 safety rules

We thank Mr Lee Keng Yeow for his feedback (Workers did not keep masks on inside house, July 27).

The two officers attended to a water supply issue at Mr Lee's home last week. One of the officers had lowered his face mask to smell the water but did not pull up his mask properly thereafter.

As essential workers who regularly attend to customers' feedback, PUB staff are under strict instructions to adhere to Covid-19 safety measures. These include wearing the appropriate protective gear, such as face masks, at all times.

Following the incident, both PUB officers were tested for Covid-19 and the results came back negative.

PUB would like to apologise for their slip-up.

Disciplinary action will be taken against them after due inquiry.

Ridzuan Ismail

Director

Water Supply Network Department

PUB, Singapore's national water agency