Forum: Proper way to carry out examination on patient

I refer to the report (Doctor accused of molestation, rape cleared of all charges, June 11) and in particular to an earlier report on the case (Doctor concocted story in case his DNA found: DPP, May 26, 2018).

A patient should be treated with respect by her doctor. The examination should be explained, including the reason and the method and emphasising the risk of a hymenal tear in a virgin, and permission must be obtained before proceeding.

The dignity and privacy of the patient are of utmost importance. A male doctor should ensure the presence of a chaperone throughout a pelvic examination on a female patient so that she feels safe and comfortable.

The doctor should use clean, disposable gloves and medical-grade lubricant. At the same time, the doctor should verbally reassure the patient while performing the examination because the procedure may feel uncomfortable. These are the rights of a patient and should be requested if not provided.

It is important that senior doctors behave with the full decorum of our profession and set an example for our younger colleagues.

Our professional standards of behaviour have developed over millennia and have indisputably proven their value.

These professional views are expressed in my personal capacity as a member of our community, and as a doctor who has been teaching medical students and doctors for more than 35 years.

Kesavan Esuvaranathan (Professor)