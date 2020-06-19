Forum: Proper stretching is key in exercise

It is worrying to read about weekend warriors getting injured due to improper stretching and warm-ups (Injuries related to hobbies, chores and exercise are up, June 14).

Stretching is clearly an important, but often overlooked, element in any exercise regimen, and there is research to back this.

One study, for instance, surveyed sports coaches on the subject of pre-exercise stretching, with almost every coach believing that stretching is beneficial, specifically in reducing injury risk. Medical research shows that stretching decreases the viscosity and improves the capacity of muscle-tendon units, thereby reducing injury risk.

Moreover, with exercise comes increases in muscle mass and tension, and tension invites assaults from aches, pain and injuries. Stretching is essential to minimise these.

In our ongoing national drive to encourage active and healthy living, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, let us not forget to also take time to take care, by including proper stretching and warm-ups in our exercise regimen.

Woon Wee Min