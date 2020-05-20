Forum: Promote mask-wearing culture after circuit breaker ends

Mask-wearing after the circuit breaker period ends is needed to avoid a new wave of Covid-19 cases in the community (Unwise to drop masks after circuit breaker period, by Mr Raymond Tan Kiam Peng, May 16).

But mandatory mask-wearing across the board cannot be sustained in the long term.

Instead, I would recommend a mask-wearing culture in Singapore.

Use the Covid-19 pandemic to drive the message across for all people in Singapore to wear a mask when they are sick to avoid spreading germs to others, and to selectively wear one when in crowded places such as MRT trains and concert halls.

We must adopt the best practices from other countries that already have such a culture, Japan being an example.

The Singapore Government should launch campaigns to promote a mask-wearing culture after the circuit breaker ends.

Perhaps masks can be made readily available in MRT trains or at concert hall entrances for use by people who need them.

Let's move ahead together as a nation.

Adrian Ho Kok Wai