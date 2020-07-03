Forum: Private bus operator charging for service unused during circuit breaker

The Government gave private bus operators handouts worth $23 million, which included road tax rebates as well as licence fee and season parking waivers (Handouts worth $23m for private bus operators, March 27).

My daughter, who has special needs, uses a private bus service for transport between home and an employment development centre under the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore.

The centre has a contract with the bus operator and users pay a fixed monthly transport fee directly to the bus operator.

The centre was closed for two months during the circuit breaker and recently resumed partial operations. To my surprise, the bus operator asked us to pay the full transport fees for the two months that the centre was closed as arrears, apparently with the centre's knowledge and support.

I thought that the support package given to private bus operators was meant to alleviate the loss of revenue. In this instance, it looks like private bus operators are getting a windfall.

I hope the authorities can review this situation.

Madusoodanan Janardanan Pillai