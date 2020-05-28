Forum: Price changes due to market factors, global demand

We thank Mr Noel Low for his feedback (Price hike in oranges, May 22).

Product prices are exposed to fluctuations due to market factors such as overseas regulations, weather conditions, supply and demand.

A recent spike in global demand for citrus fruits has caused prices of oranges to increase, especially in this volatile climate.

We are working with our suppliers to bring in more options and we expect prices to stabilise from the upcoming season of oranges sourced from Australia and South Africa over the next few weeks.

Our stores will also continue to offer options to a variety of fruits where prices have not been subjected to wide fluctuations.

Andy Chang

Director, Fresh and Frozen

NTUC FairPrice