Forum: Preventive counselling could build resilience during current crisis

I fully support Ms Kristen Ong Xinru's suggestion to reinstate psychological treatment to the "essential services" exempted from workplace closures (Tele-consultation may not work as well for those grappling with mental illness, April 17).

There is a heightened need for such face-to-face treatment during the Covid-19 crisis and its associated uncertainty. Some sectors of society may be suffering from two effects - loss of employment and income due to the economic downturn and social deprivation due to Covid-19 containment measures.

I propose that preventive counselling - by only suitably qualified counsellors - be equated the same status as psychological treatment. The main focus of preventive counselling is the anticipation and avoidance of future conflicts or problems for those facing stress, and reducing anxieties. Preventive counselling could help in building Singaporeans' resilience against the unfolding economic fallout.

A holistic approach to well-being would encompass physical well-being, which is being taken care of by front-line medical staff, social well-being, currently considered non-essential, and psycho-emotional well-being, which research has increasingly shown is closely tied to physical well-being.

Teoh Woi Khon