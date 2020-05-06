Forum: Prevalent anti-social habits here need to be stopped

Straits Times artist Lee Chee Chew's cartoon on spitting in public (Forum page, May 4) is a reminder that there are still anti-social habits prevalent in Singapore.

The Covid-19 situation presents a perfect opportunity to promote social graces in Singapore.

Here are some anti-social habits that should be stopped:

Spitting in public: This includes spitting into sinks of washrooms at coffee shops and shopping malls and also into waste bins.

Not keeping left: When on the road, motorists are supposed to keep left unless overtaking. This rule should be extended to walking and jogging.

Not giving way to pedestrians: At sea, unmotorised vessels have right of way over motorised vessels. This rule should also apply on land - people using any form of mobility equipment, including bicycles, must always give way to pedestrians.

Blaring music in public: Loud music can be irritating, especially on buses and in parks. Headphones should be made compulsory for those who want to listen to music.

Bad queueing habits: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Singapore has seen success with safe distancing measures. But there are still people who, when in a queue and approaching the point of ordering, forget about maintaining a safe distance from others.

Letting children urinate in public: Parents must stop this. In really urgent cases, they should at least make an effort to shield their children from public view.

Not showing courtesy to elderly people, pregnant women or young children.

Parents not ensuring that their children behave in public.

Benjamin Tan