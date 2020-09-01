Forum: Present worries make it hard to articulate a Singapore Dream

Straits Times enterprise editor Li Xueying is right in stating that "most are hard put to articulate a Singapore Dream or to even say if we have one today" (What dreams for Singapore, in these gloomy times?, Aug 30).

The social divide is so wide and varied that the definition of a Singapore Dream depends very much on who and when one is asked what his idea of that dream is.

Some Singaporeans may be worrying about future employment prospects, retirement, outstanding mortgage liabilities, obligations to ageing parents and the financial obligations of a young family, among other things.

Their daring to dream may be inhibited by a fear of not having a social safety net, and some might instead feel a constant need to work hard and to save diligently for their retirement years and to keep up with rising healthcare costs.

Even the premiums for healthcare and hospitalisation insurance cover are rising, imposing a burden even on those who prudently plan their finances.

If Singapore citizens are granted free education up to tertiary level, free healthcare at polyclinics and free hospitalisation (in C-class wards), I am sure more of them will feel the serenity to truly think about what they want the Singapore Dream to be.

Furthermore, having long-term financial assistance of $800 a month per household for the poorest families will help to narrow social inequality and also provide more hope for them to dream.

Sum Kam Weng