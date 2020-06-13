Forum: Present state of hawker centres leaves much to be desired

I refer to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) replies (Tray return, disposing of used tissues have to be new normal, June 10; and Hawker centres have been regularly upgraded, June 11).

Campaigns to encourage tray return have been around for a long time. To date, the results are far from what is desired.

Isn't it time for legislation since education has not worked? The Keep Singapore Clean campaign would not have worked if the Government had not imposed penalties on litterbugs.

NEA said that its hawker centres have undergone upgrading over the years. But these upgrades are "add-ons" that do not fundamentally change the character of the hawker centres.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, in his recent national address, had said that office and building designs will have to change, due to the risks of transmission in enclosed spaces (The road ahead as Singapore adapts to living with Covid-19, June 10). This should also apply to high-traffic places such as markets and hawker centres.

Do we need to see an outbreak of Covid-19 stemming from overcrowded markets or hawker centres before we act?

Singapore has nominated its hawker culture for listing on Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We should take a step back and ask ourselves whether our hawker centres in their present state are deserving of being associated with the hawker food that we are so proud of.

Lim Kock Lian