Forum: Prepare to continue wearing masks if disease takes years to run its course

Mask-wearing is a way to show that you care about those around you.

Despite experiencing the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in 2003, Singaporeans do not have the culture of wearing masks in public, unlike the people in Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview with CNN that the coronavirus could take several years to run its course (Coronavirus could take years to run its course: PM Lee, March 30). As this pandemic could become an aspect of everyday reality, every person in Singapore should be prepared to continue to wear masks to protect his friends, family and the community.

The number of new cases among the foreign workers staying outside dormitories remains high. Many of these workers are employed by small and medium-sized enterprises, some of which may be in dire financial straits, which might mean that workers cannot acquire masks to protect themselves and others.

Masks For All SG, a community-driven movement to empower all in Singapore to make, share and wear a mask, recommends supporting this group of foreign workers who live in the community.

The movement is working with Contribute.sg, community group Masks Sewn With Love and donors to contribute masks.

We are now asking for support from last-mile logistics providers to deliver the masks to others who are in need such as isolated seniors.

Let Singaporeans demonstrate their solidarity by wearing masks effectively beyond the circuit breaker period and to share them with those who are most at risk.

Von Leong