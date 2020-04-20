Forum: Postpone, not cancel, graduation ceremonies

Through my volunteering work, I have come to befriend many younger individuals who will perhaps face daunting challenges ahead in their lives because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the difficulties that they have told me about include a possible loss of internships, disruptions to school schedules and the prospect of entering a relatively bleak and uncertain job market.

One thing that has been raised but not talked about enough is the cancellation of graduation ceremonies at the five polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education this year (No ITE, poly graduation ceremonies for 2020, April 7).

While some might think of these ceremonies as parties with fancy gowns and lots of picture taking, they are an essential ritual marking a milestone in students' lives.

They signify the end of an era and the beginning of the next, such as when people get married or have their first child.

They involve family and friends celebrating the hard work and sacrifice that an individual has put into achieving his educational qualifications, thus likely enhancing his feelings of gratitude and connectedness to them.

Keeping in mind that graduation ceremonies are a rite of transition into working life, I would like to make a plea to the institutions to postpone the graduation ceremonies instead of cancelling them altogether.

This is a chance for the schools to demonstrate that they care for their students beyond studies and are concerned with all aspects of the education experience.

Perhaps they can consider holding the ceremonies later in the year if the Covid-19 situation stabilises. Or they could hold it next year together with the next batch of graduates, or even have multiple graduation ceremonies within a year.

Graduation ceremonies are a tradition and need to be preserved.

Jonathan Kuek Han Loong