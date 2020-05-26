Forum: Post-pandemic shift in how firms hire will pose challenge

Compelled by necessity, Singapore is now almost two months into a nationwide work-from-home reality and this may become the default modus operandi.

Social media giant Twitter, for example, has said that if its employees wish to work remotely "forever", it would make it happen.

It is not unimaginable that even after the pandemic stabilises, businesses may be interrupted by future outbreaks.

Adapting to this new normal, companies will need to invest in systems to sustain such remote operations.

Consequently, the basis for an office space and considerations for hiring staff will change. How will this affect employers' hiring paradigms?

This poses a challenge for Singapore as its geographical advantage in being a gateway to Asia may become irrelevant.

Furthermore, companies that have invested heavily in technology for remote operations will need to achieve a return on the investment.

One way could be to hire people from the most cost-effective locations. Depending on business needs and tax considerations, these may not necessarily be people residing in Singapore.

We will need to prepare for this structural shift in employment paradigm by ensuring that employees remain relevant in the face of global competition. This task will become more urgent.

To this end, it is fortunate that prior to the pandemic, platforms such as SkillsFuture had already been put in place. Hopefully, they can address the concern.

The next step is to continue augmenting these platforms and programmes to equip Singaporeans.

