Forum: Positioning art centre for longer-term sustainability

We thank Mr Jeffrey Say Seck Leong for his feedback (Reviving Gillman Barracks should be a priority, Aug 27).

The NTU Centre for Contemporary Art (NTU CCA) was set up at Gillman Barracks to promote research in contemporary art and stimulate the expanding art ecosystem in Singapore.

NTU CCA is consolidating its activities to position itself for longer-term sustainability. This includes leveraging NTU's College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, and School of Art, Design and Media for shared resources and synergy in research, teaching and outreach.

CCA also plans to organise more virtual events to build audience engagement and widen the impact of its work in Singapore and beyond.

Nanyang Technological University and the Economic Development Board (EDB) remain committed to driving and supporting NTU CCA in its mission. The CCA is not vacating completely from Gillman Barracks.

It will retain its Public Resource Centre, as well as administrative and research facilities, at Gillman Barracks. It will diversify the locations of its exhibitions and other activities, and increase its presence at the NTU main campus and other NTU locations.

The local artist residency programme will also continue and we are developing new sources of funding for the international artist residency programme.

Joseph Liow (Professor)

Dean, College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences

Nanyang Technological University