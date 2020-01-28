Forum: Poor decision to close Chinatown overhead bridges on eve of CNY

The police closed two overhead bridges in Eu Tong Sen Street and North Bridge Road on Chinese New Year's Eve, causing a lot of inconvenience to pedestrians.

Deputy Superintendent Chng Jin Kai told me that the closure was needed to prevent a repeat of past incidents where objects were thrown from the bridges.

This was a rather lopsided decision that solved an issue at the expense of the convenience of hundreds, if not thousands, of pedestrians.

While security is paramount, the police could have simply deployed officers to patrol the overhead bridges.

I hope the police will not resort to solutions that do not take into consideration the inconvenience that can be caused to the majority of law-abiding citizens, who would be penalised for the misbehaviour of a few.

Lim Teck Choow