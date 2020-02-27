Forum: Play up how Singapore shines amid crisis

Amid the doom and gloom brought on by the coronavirus epidemic on Singapore's economy, there are several positive aspects worth highlighting.

The efficiency of the various ministries working together to limit the spread of infection is to be lauded and can also be copied by others around the world.

As the virus becomes more widespread worldwide, the strength and experience of our medical fraternity, as well as the excellence of our intensive care facilities, should also be highlighted to convince those wanting to visit or to do business here that Singapore is well-equipped to take care of any healthcare and medical requirement.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health should make sure that there are always more than enough traineeships allotted to those wanting to pursue intensive care as well as respiratory medicine, and anaesthesiology, as these are the disciplines that underpin the intensive care facilities.

Similarly, traineeship for the infectious disease discipline can also be increased.

The ministry should also ensure that there are always adequate isolation and intensive care beds available in all the public hospitals to deal with such epidemics in case the National Centre for Infectious Diseases is overwhelmed.

Given the exacting nature of intensive care work, staff working in this discipline are prone to fatigue and burnout, so shifts should be limited to eight-hour stretches and they should also be more than adequately remunerated for it.

When the situation de-escalates and less intensive care work is needed, these highly trained doctors can be seconded to help out in the internal medicine department.

Besides doctors, the training of nurses, physiotherapists and other paramedical staff involved in intensive care work should also be bolstered up as they are indispensable for good outcomes.

While we often laugh at our kiasu (being afraid to lose out) and kiasi (being afraid of death) spirit, rather than being seen as a weakness, such attitudes may actually be a strength as it ensures that most of us would take measures to limit acquiring or spreading infection so as to protect our own health and that of our families.

As we work to prevent the contagion from spreading further, the strengths of little Singapore should be played up.

Anne Chong Su Yan (Dr)