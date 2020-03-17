Forum: Personal protection order applications can be misused

The Association of Women for Action and Research's (Aware) view is one-sided (Let's focus on addressing violence against women, March 11).

Aware cites 2018 data from Parliament which shows that only 6 per cent of applications for personal protection orders (PPOs) were dismissed after a Family Justice Court hearing, as evidence that most applications are valid.

The initial acceptance of a PPO application can be used as a tool to separate a child from his father, as there is a huge time lapse between the initial acceptance of the PPO application and the final granting or rejecting of the PPO application.

The trial to decide whether or not to grant a PPO can last up to 2.5 years - enough time for an impressionable child to forget about his father, even if the father proves his innocence by the end of the trial.

The father could win a Pyrrhic victory in the trial at the cost of his child's love.

PPO applications are approved and dispensed for a nominal fee of $1.

The Government should increase this approval fee to between $100 and $1,000, so that undeserving applicants will be deterred at the first phase. At the same time, the Government should extend a subsidy to those in need who genuinely deserve to get a PPO.

The Family Justice Court is not a punitive court, which emboldens some to peddle false narratives. Even in the worst-case scenario for them, the court will reject the PPO application, citing a lack of evidence, rather than condemn the built-in falsehoods.

It is onerous to pursue false reporting charges under the criminal justice system, especially for cases related to family violence.

Aware should be made aware of how PPO applications can be used in a deceitful way for revenge.

Parthasarathy Sudarshan