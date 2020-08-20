Forum: People neglecting to maintain healthy behaviour

Reports on the resurgence of virus infections in other countries that had reopened their economies are cause for worry (Surge in cases in countries that contained coronavirus in early months signals move to new phase, says WHO, ST Online, Aug 18).

As Dr Takeshi Kasai, the World Health Organisation's regional director for the Western Pacific, said people in these countries need to "maintain their healthy behaviour, not just protecting themselves, but their family, communities".

With that said, I observed recently, while grabbing a bite at the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital foodcourt, a number of diners who did not put their masks back on after finishing their meal, as they are supposed to.

One elderly man was reading his morning newspaper without his mask on. Another elderly man, also with no mask on, went to get a teaspoon for his wife, walking back to the coffee stall where there was a long queue of customers waiting to take advantage of the very generous $1.50 breakfast set.

We all have to maintain our healthy behaviour, especially as members of the public in a hospital foodcourt.

It would not do for our brave front-line doctors and nurses on their break to be infected by unthinking members of the public.

Chiang Ming Yu