Forum: People allowed to board buses without masks

In two short bus journeys on Monday morning, I noticed two passengers who were not wearing masks boarding the bus without any issue.

Amid Singapore's reopening in the post-circuit breaker period, many people seem to have let down their guard as if Covid-19 is no longer in existence.

Could this explain the continued transmission of the disease in the community?

I urge the authorities to work with public transport companies to give front-line workers such as bus captains the authority to bar passengers who do not wear a mask.

The National Environment Agency should also step up its surveillance on the ground.

Tan Joon Mian