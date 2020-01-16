Forum: Penalties for firms that discriminate against locals not harsh enough

I read with concern that there were around 2,000 complaints of discrimination against hiring of Singaporeans from 2014 to 2018 (Firms to pay heavier price if they don't give locals a fair shot at jobs, Jan 15).

Much stiffer action must be taken against offending firms which deliberately deceive the authorities.

I believe the new changes to the Fair Consideration Framework do not inflict sufficient pain to effectively cut down cases of firms evading the hiring of adequately qualified Singaporeans.

I suggest the following additional penalties and conditions:

A foreigner, employed through any deliberate violation of any condition of the Fair Consideration Framework, should have his employment permit terminated immediately and be sent home.

A foreign executive, no matter at what level, who deliberately violated the Fair Consideration Framework to hire foreigners, should also have his employment permit terminated immediately and sent home.

No company in Singapore can have foreigners forming more than 30 per cent of its PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) workforce.

There should be some provisions in the Fair Consideration Framework to protect local PMETS from being unfairly dismissed to create vacancies for foreigners.

Goh Ho Wee