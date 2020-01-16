Forum: Penalties for firms that discriminate against locals not harsh enough

I read with concern that there were around 2,000 complaints of discrimination against hiring of Singaporeans from 2014 to 2018 (Firms to pay heavier price if they don't give locals a fair shot at jobs, Jan 15).
Much stiffer action must be taken against offending firms which deliberately deceive the authorities.
I believe the new changes to the Fair Consideration Framework do not inflict sufficient pain to effectively cut down cases of firms evading the hiring of adequately qualified Singaporeans.
I suggest the following additional penalties and conditions:
- A foreigner, employed through any deliberate violation of any condition of the Fair Consideration Framework, should have his employment permit terminated immediately and be sent home.
- A foreign executive, no matter at what level, who deliberately violated the Fair Consideration Framework to hire foreigners, should also have his employment permit terminated immediately and sent home.
- No company in Singapore can have foreigners forming more than 30 per cent of its PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) workforce.
- There should be some provisions in the Fair Consideration Framework to protect local PMETS from being unfairly dismissed to create vacancies for foreigners.
Goh Ho Wee