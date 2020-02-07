Forum: Patron safety a priority for Esplanade

We thank Ms Padmini Kesavapany for her feedback following her recent visit to Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay (Danger in the dark for elderly, Feb 6).

We are sorry that it turned out to be a stressful experience for her.

We assure her and all others who attend our venues that the Esplanade does not have a "dark hall" policy and that the safety of our patrons is a priority.

It is our practice to ensure that the lighting in our venues is bright enough for our patrons to move safely to their seats when we are admitting them for our performances.

The level of brightness is kept consistent until we shut the doors to the venues, just before each performance begins.

Thereafter, we dim the lighting in the audience seating area to a level that has been discussed with the artists, depending on the stage lighting and the intended overall experience for the show.

For the Indian musical show that Ms Kesavapany watched, the lighting director had called for a blackout only during the pre-show announcement.

However, as a safety precaution, we still kept our emergency lights along the aisles, staircases and exits in the venue turned on and this was the case throughout the performance, even during the blackout period.

Perhaps Ms Kesavapany had entered the venue at this point and encountered a momentarily darkened hall before the stage lighting came on.

As the performance was due to begin immediately after this blackout, we do seek the understanding of Ms Kesavapany.

Our usher did what she could to ensure that Ms Kesavapany was shown safely to her row, as she would for all latecomers.

We hope this addresses the concerns raised by Ms Kesavapany and reassures patrons of Esplanade's safety practices.

Edwin Bay

Head, Customer Experience

The Esplanade