Forum: Panic buying shows need for preventive measures

The news of Malaysia's restricted movement order led anxious Singaporeans to rush for daily necessities once again, creating more empty shelves (FairPrice sets purchase limits on essentials after rush at stores, March 18).

Despite assurances from our ministers that Singapore is not in immediate danger of food and supply shortages, we have allowed ourselves to be swept by fear and uncertainty.

The panic buying has even overwhelmed wet markets and online retailers, with wet markets swamped with customers, and online retailers unable to accept orders or commit to delivery dates.

It is clear that preventive measures are necessary.

I applaud supermarket chain FairPrice for imposing purchase limits on essential products to prevent hoarding. If anything, this policy should be extended to cover other household items, and made uniform across major players in the supermarket industry.

The quotas should also remain in place even after the pandemic period, so as to nurture the habit of restrained consumption.

To further mitigate the scourge of panic, it is necessary to convince customers that goods remain in abundance.

In accordance with the axiom that "seeing is believing", supermarket chains should endeavour to restock their shelves with greater frequency.

Without frightening images of empty shelves, rumours of critical shortages and peer pressure to make emergency purchases can be nipped in the bud.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi