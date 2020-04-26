Forum: Pandemic may spur innovation on huge scale

I read Straits Times associate editor Vikram Khanna's article (Innovation in the time of Covid-19, April 22) with great interest.

As someone who volunteered immediately after the Great Hanshin earthquake in my home town Kobe in 1995, experienced business failure partly due to the Asian financial crisis, and saw how the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) affected travel and livelihoods so quickly, I agree that significant innovations were born as a direct consequence of those crises.

For example, the Kobe earthquake led to the development of cardboard beds that could be set up immediately.

In fact, my life changed significantly during those crises. I had to innovate as my environment suddenly changed, and I am here today because those crises forced me to be resilient and think outside the box.

But compared with the crises I have experienced in the past, Covid-19's sheer global scale as well as the duration it has lasted and for which it is expected to go on seem qualitatively different.

This crisis now is a true global pandemic. The Kobe earthquake affected just the city and its surrounding areas, the Asian financial crisis was acutely felt mostly on a regional basis, and the Sars epidemic was limited in duration and scale.

In the current crisis, apart from those around the world providing essential services, the majority of people have had to stay home and have had tons of time to think.

I feel that a wider group of people around the world having that time on their hands will significantly spur greater innovations.

Moreover, we are all highly connected now. It was great how I had a Zoom call with Oxford Centre for Innovation and other people recently, as well as multiple calls with people in India, Japan and Singapore to collaborate on social impact projects and ways to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

I therefore feel that once all this settles down, in the same way with the innovations we have already seen happen, we shall witness the dawn of a huge innovation era on multiple levels.

We should positively look forward to these innovations. These may include virus-busting portable electronic devices hung around your neck; moving towards totally working from home without visiting the office; or a shift towards subscription-based food services that deliver what you want regularly.

I do hope that everyone will think deeply, try new things and plan for better times.

Hakuei Kosato