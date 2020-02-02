Forum: Overcome fear to defeat outbreak as a community

The novel coronavirus has spread across the world and is more infectious than the Sars epidemic of 2003. The World Health Organisation has declared it a global health emergency.

But while those who are sick deserve all our help and concern, they are, thankfully, in the minority. We need to address the feeling that strikes all of us now: fear.

Fear shrinks our world. It makes individuals of us. It makes us care only about ourselves, and those who are dear to us.

That is understandable, but we should all aspire to be greater.

I read with concern about how some seem to be profiteering from this by, for example, jacking up prices for face masks. I applaud the authorities for taking these heartless merchants to task.

But it is not just mercenaries who deserve censure. We, too, have to watch our words and actions. Are you hoarding masks? As the coronavirus is not spreading in our community, we do not need to use face masks unless we are ill. Wearing one might make you feel better, but it is possibly denying a valuable resource to someone else who might be in greater need of it, and wishes to protect the rest of us from a potential transmission.

In a time of fear, it is in unity that we find courage. Community, not individualism, builds resilience. After all, defeating an epidemic is a collective effort.

Whoever is on our shores, be they family or friends, visitors or victims, they are here now; they are our guests, and they deserve our kindness. I read with concern about anger in China and Hong Kong at the authorities, and at one another. Fingers point and words fly, but let's be clear why this is happening. We are afraid. The key to dealing with this is not to attack others, but to admit that we are all afraid. No one is getting sick on purpose.

It is in crisis that character is built. This is the time for us to be considerate, to check if our neighbours, friends and co-workers are fine.

Because, as with all health concerns, this period will pass, but our words and thoughts towards one another will live on.

Koh Poh Tiong

Chairman

Singapore Kindness Movement