Forum: Other options available to fund continuing education

We thank Mr Alan Tan for his letter (Allow use of CPF for part-time postgraduate course fee, Aug 26).

The Government introduced the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Education Scheme to help CPF members finance their own and their children's local basic tertiary education. The CPF savings withdrawn plus interest will have to be repaid in cash one year after the student's graduation.

Students who have graduated with basic tertiary qualifications are able to earn an income and build up their savings for further studies.

There are also alternative financing options available. For example, individuals may wish to consider using their Post-Secondary Education Account or SkillsFuture Credit to offset their out-of-pocket fees for eligible courses.

They can also approach the respective institutes of higher learning or training providers to inquire about other available financing options, such as tuition fee loan schemes.

Apart from full qualification programmes, the Government provides course fee subsidies of up to 90 per cent for continuing education and training courses.

These include courses supported by the Ministry of Education and SkillsFuture Singapore and delivered by institutes of higher learning and private training providers.

While we appreciate Mr Tan's point of view, we must also balance it with consideration of CPF's primary objective, which is to help Singaporeans save for their retirement needs, as well as the alternatives available to fund postgraduate courses.

Sim Feng Ji,

Divisional Director,

Income Security Policy Division,

Ministry of Manpower