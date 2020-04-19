Forum: Options to help those without mobile phones access online services

We thank Ms Lim Pei Pei for highlighting her concerns regarding the phasing out of the OneKey token (SingPass physical token needed, April 10).

We recognise that some users may not have mobile phones or may require help from family members to access online services. We will be developing other options to meet the needs of all segments of the population.

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) will roll out facial biometrics for SingPass in the second half of this year. This will allow users without mobile phones to use biometrics as a two-factor authentication method, through a computer with a camera or a family member's smartphone.

GovTech is also exploring the possibility of sending the SMS one-time password for her mother's transactions to Ms Lim's mobile phone instead.

These alternatives would enable users to continue to help their parents with transactions, with their parents' consent.

We will share more information on these alternatives later this year.

In the meantime, we assure users that they can continue using their OneKey tokens until March 31 next year.

Kwok Quek Sin

Senior Director, National Digital Identity

Government Technology Agency