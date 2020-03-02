Forum: Opportunities for seniors to contribute in social work

We refer to Ms Joan Pereira's perspective shared in Parliament, during which she suggested that seniors should be hired as social workers as they have experience and wisdom (Hire seniors as social workers, Feb 27).

The Singapore Association of Social Workers agrees with Ms Pereira's view of seniors as active contributors to the community. There are many avenues for seniors to continue their contribution.

One of the ways is through employment in the social service sector. This role can be, but is not limited to, becoming a social worker.

Should a senior wish to pursue a career in the social services as a social worker, he may opt for a graduate diploma or a degree in social work at an institute of higher learning.

The programme stretches from 1 ½ years for a graduate diploma programme to three years for a degree programme.

During the programme, students will enhance their social work skills during their practicum, which constitutes 1,000 hours of supervised practice.

Doing so will also allow them to be accredited as a registered social worker with the Social Work Accreditation and Advisory Board, supported by the Singapore Association of Social Workers.

Information on the accreditation process can be found at www.sasw.org.sg/

Long Chey May

President

Singapore Association of Social Workers