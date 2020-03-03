Forum: Ongoing measures to protect seniors from workplace discrimination

We thank the Association of Women for Action and Research (Limited protection against ageism at workplace, Feb 20), The Straits Times' associate editor Vikram Khanna (Ageism is an economic hazard, Feb 26) and the Gerontological Society of Singapore (Discrimination against older people is a social hazard, March 2) for raising their concerns on age discrimination.

Singapore's employment laws protect employees against discriminatory employment practices, including wrongful dismissal on discriminatory grounds such as age, ethnicity, pregnancy or family responsibilities.

At the same time, we expect employers to abide by the principles of merit-based employment outlined in the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices, including for hiring and promotion.

Anti-discrimination laws in other countries have not necessarily led to employment outcomes better than those in Singapore.

For example, the employment rates of seniors aged 55 to 64 in the United Kingdom and the United States, which have anti-discrimination legislation, are lower than that in Singapore.

In Singapore last year, 68 per cent of all residents aged 55 to 64 were working, up from 57 per cent in 2009. The unemployment rate of residents aged 50 and above is about 3 per cent and has been consistently lower than the national average.

Less than 1 per cent of residents of the same age profile said they were not looking for work because they did not believe they would be successful in landing a job.

In January this year, we stiffened penalties against discriminatory employers by revoking their work pass privileges for a longer duration. We have also named errant companies to deter others. We urge those who face workplace discrimination to come forward to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) or Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep).

Beyond laws and guidelines, MOM and Tafep have also undertaken efforts to promote fair employment practices and the employability of older workers.

For those who need help to return to the workforce, MOM and Workforce Singapore (WSG) offer job matching services and programmes under the Adapt and Grow initiative.

One such programme is Career Trial, where job seekers can try out jobs and receive a training allowance while assessing new careers.

Job seekers who need career assistance can visit WSG's Careers Connect and NTUC-Employment and Employability Institute's career centres.

Roslyn Ten

General Manager

Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices

Lim Tze Jiat

Director, Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower