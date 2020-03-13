Forum: One simple act to change society

I have to say that the sight of diners at hawker centres leaving their crockery behind after a meal has bothered me (Why still so dirty, S'pore?, March 8).

This is not just a matter of public hygiene and cleanliness, but it also reflects the kind of society that we are.

I have been hearing diners brushing off such behaviour as a "courtesy" towards our hard-working cleaners, and I quote: "This is to ensure that our cleaners have a job to do."

I'm sure there are many out there who have heard this sordid excuse used as justification for inaction on our part.

Let's tell them no; we clear our plates not to wrestle with our cleaners for their jobs, but out of consideration for the next diner who wants to use the table, and now, during these times, for hygiene purposes as well.

And anyway, what's wrong with making the lives of our cleaners just that much easier and more pleasant by clearing our plates?

I say, let us re-examine our hearts and display the kindness that everyone deserves - to our fellow diners and to our cleaners who are working hard to make a living.

It starts with the simple yet gracious act of returning our plates after a hearty meal.

Together, we can bring about change.

Alan Low Yu Hao